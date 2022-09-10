America's indifference to its death crisis

The enduring drivers of the country’s morbid trajectory – rising obesity, the opioid epidemic and Covid – are hard to confront.

Edward Luce
The biggest drivers of America's morbid trajectory are politically hard to confront, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Falling life expectancy is the last thing you would expect on a worry list about US national security. Yet when it is dropping as fast as it is in the United States - Americans live almost five years less than the wealthy country average - even the Pentagon has to sit up. At 76, Americans now live shorter lives than their peers in China and only a year longer than the citizens of supposedly benighted Mexico. People in Japan, Italy and Spain, on the other hand, can expect to live until around 84. Your people's longevity is the ultimate test of a system's ability to deliver. Yet neither Democrats nor Republicans, presidents or legislators, seem too bothered.

Do Americans no longer care how long they live? The answer is obviously no. Yet concern about the country's falling lifespan is barely reflected in its politics. It is as though Washington has turned a blind eye to the issue that captures the deepest trends behind America's democratic woes. Terms such as "deaths of despair" and "obesity epidemic" are in frequent use. But America's shortening lifespan seems too big a subject for Washington to acknowledge. US life expectancy has fallen in six of the last seven years and is now almost three years below what it was in 2014. The last time it fell in consecutive years was during the first world war. In most other democracies this would trigger a national debate.

