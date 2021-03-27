America's growing fixation on race

Conservatives and liberals increasingly view the world through the lens of group identity, fuelling the politics of resentment

Edward Luce
A woman placing flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed earlier this week during a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. It was initially thought that the perpetrator was white, but it later turned out that he was a Syria-born Muslim.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    33 min ago
FINANCIAL TIMES - Martin Luther King famously yearned for the day when Americans would be judged not by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character. He would be unimpressed by US progress towards that goal.

Ideologically, conservatives and liberals live in different worlds. Both, however, increasingly view it through the lens of group identity.

