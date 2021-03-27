For Subscribers
America's growing fixation on race
Conservatives and liberals increasingly view the world through the lens of group identity, fuelling the politics of resentment
FINANCIAL TIMES - Martin Luther King famously yearned for the day when Americans would be judged not by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character. He would be unimpressed by US progress towards that goal.
Ideologically, conservatives and liberals live in different worlds. Both, however, increasingly view it through the lens of group identity.
