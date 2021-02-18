America's best hope of hanging together is China

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - One of the first battles in the American civil war took place near a Missouri town that it amused fate to name Carthage. Two millennia before, the Romans sacked the original, only to turn against themselves in the ensuing peace. Metus hostilis, fear of the enemy, had kept the republic together, wrote the historian Sallust, a favourite of the US founders. Without it, discord and corruption had licence to breed.

If the United States is always recruiting for a Carthage (Gore Vidal referred to its "enemy of the month club"), it is not because of an innate militarism. It is just that peace can be a psychic ordeal.