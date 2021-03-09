Global Affairs

America's awkward allies

Biden's efforts to rebuild alliances face a hitch as key partners in Asia and Europe are locked in bitter disputes with each other

Global Affairs Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

United States President Joe Biden has always known that, in the wake of the damage inflicted by former president Donald Trump, the current administration's priority would be to repair relations with America's allies, rather than confront its enemies.

And that's precisely what Mr Biden has done. Almost all the foreign public announcements issued from Washington are designed to reassure friends in Europe, Asia or Latin America.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 09, 2021, with the headline 'America's awkward allies'. Subscribe
Topics: 