America's awkward allies
Biden's efforts to rebuild alliances face a hitch as key partners in Asia and Europe are locked in bitter disputes with each other
United States President Joe Biden has always known that, in the wake of the damage inflicted by former president Donald Trump, the current administration's priority would be to repair relations with America's allies, rather than confront its enemies.
And that's precisely what Mr Biden has done. Almost all the foreign public announcements issued from Washington are designed to reassure friends in Europe, Asia or Latin America.