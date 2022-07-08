American democracy is under siege from within

Thirty years ago, the Soviet empire collapsed, in large part because many within its orbit believed Western-style democracy and rule of law would be superior to Soviet Communism. America's openness and strong political institutions won admiration from millions who wanted to live in a political system where a leader's legitimacy depended on winning genuinely competitive, free and fair elections.

In many ways, the United States remains the world's dominant power. It's blessed with natural resources, its economy remains dynamic, its financial system is strong, its technologies set global standards, its popular culture still inspires, and its military can project power in every region of the world. In all these ways, American advantages are greater even than they were in 1990.