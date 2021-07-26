For Subscribers
Power Play
America needs to relook its toolkit for South-east Asia
Less emphasis on China rivalry may ironically yield better results. A more productive approach also lies in greater use of diplomatic and economic tools, a dexterous mix of specific regional partners and narrower goals.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will bring a message for the region when he visits the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam this week: The United States is a reliable partner, "a friend who shows up when it counts" - as Mr Austin put it to reporters last Wednesday.
