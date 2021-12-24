America is back: Now it must adapt and deliver

America's re-engagement with South-east Asia and the Indo-Pacific region was one of this year's most welcome developments, but Washington still needs to deliver on its promising start. A return to reliable US statecraft in the region augurs well for next year - even if no diplomatic demarche could instantly guarantee geopolitical stability, end the coronavirus pandemic, or establish trusted digital governance.

After years of relative neglect, Americans will need to readjust to a changing region that comprises half of humanity and two-thirds of recent global economic growth. Senior members of President Joe Biden's foreign and national security team know this and seem determined to avoid pontificating.