America 2022: Where everyone has rights and no one has responsibilities

The clash between Neil Young and Joe Rogan is about more than free speech. What about responsibility to fellow citizens and healthcare workers who have to deal with the fallout from anti vax messages?

Thomas L. Friedman
Joe Rogan's (left) repeated Covid-19 disinformation on his popular podcast prompted singer Neil Young to issue an ultimatum to Spotify. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
(NYTIMES) - The conflict between Neil Young and Joe Rogan over the anti-vaccine propaganda Rogan spreads through his podcast triggered a heated debate over the boundaries of free speech on platforms like Spotify and whether one entertainer - Young - had the right to tell Spotify to drop another - Rogan - or he'd leave himself.

But this clash was about something more than free speech. As a journalist who relies on freedom of speech, I would never advocate tossing Rogan off Spotify. But as a citizen, I sure appreciated Young calling him out over the deeper issue: How is it that we have morphed into a country where people claim endless "rights" while fewer and fewer believe they have any "responsibilities"?

