America 2022: Where everyone has rights and no one has responsibilities

(NYTIMES) - The conflict between Neil Young and Joe Rogan over the anti-vaccine propaganda Rogan spreads through his podcast triggered a heated debate over the boundaries of free speech on platforms like Spotify and whether one entertainer - Young - had the right to tell Spotify to drop another - Rogan - or he'd leave himself.

But this clash was about something more than free speech. As a journalist who relies on freedom of speech, I would never advocate tossing Rogan off Spotify. But as a citizen, I sure appreciated Young calling him out over the deeper issue: How is it that we have morphed into a country where people claim endless "rights" while fewer and fewer believe they have any "responsibilities"?