Amazon - the next chapter

The latest creation from the technology giant Amazon occupies two floors in a shopping district in central London: a hair studio.

Inside the 1,500 square foot Amazon Salon, customers can visualise potential new hairstyles on the company's tablets, buy shampoos and conditioners not available in drugstores, and order things like a children's haircut (US$20/S$27), a roots tint (US$62) or a thermal cut with heated scissors (US$166).