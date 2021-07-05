Amazon - the next chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos retires today. He leaves his successor Andy Jassy a company with the third largest market capitalisation in the world but also with what might be termed the Bezos paradox.

Brad Stone
Mr Jeff Bezos, who will retire as chief executive today, founded Amazon in July 1994 to sell books online, a deceptively innocuous objective that served as a beachhead for one of the most successful expansions in business history. Today, the company
Mr Jeff Bezos, who will retire as chief executive today, founded Amazon in July 1994 to sell books online, a deceptively innocuous objective that served as a beachhead for one of the most successful expansions in business history. Today, the company is a kind of corporate apeirogon - a shape with infinite sides - extending into new industries on a regular basis.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The latest creation from the technology giant Amazon occupies two floors in a shopping district in central London: a hair studio.

Inside the 1,500 square foot Amazon Salon, customers can visualise potential new hairstyles on the company's tablets, buy shampoos and conditioners not available in drugstores, and order things like a children's haircut (US$20/S$27), a roots tint (US$62) or a thermal cut with heated scissors (US$166).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2021, with the headline 'Amazon - the next chapter'. Subscribe
Topics: 