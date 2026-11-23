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Screens are making it easier than ever to avoid meeting friends. But gaming may also offer a new way to forge genuine human connections.

A man playing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City at a launch party in Britain ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the first new instalment in the franchise since 2013.

As the 209GB Grand Theft Auto VI game file inches towards a full download on my PlayStation 5 on release day, I wait on my couch, controller in hand.

Possibly 1,000 hours of game time, spent on my lonesome in this position, may lie ahead. That is going by how vast the game’s universe is and how bad I am at video games. My PS5, after all, is a little-used, pandemic-era self-soothing purchase.