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All eyes on Melaka, Malaysia’s electoral sandbox

Its upcoming state poll is emerging as a test bed for political parties looking for new partners in preparation for the general election.

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The gathering in September comes amid an upsurge in its fortunes that could lead to another realignment in Malaysian politics, says the writer.

UMNO’s history on display in a mural at its recent party general assembly. An upsurge in its fortunes could lead to another realignment in Malaysian politics, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Francis E. Hutchinson

The game is on. On Sept 23, the state assembly in Melaka was dissolved, paving the way for elections to be held within 60 days. The Election Commission will meet on Oct 7 to set the poll date, likely to fall in late October or early November.

In the Malaysian context, Melaka is not a particularly important state, with a population of a million people and a mere six parliamentary seats out of the country’s 222. The petite state is more renowned for its Peranakan cuisine than being a political powerhouse.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.