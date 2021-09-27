Airbus gears up for hydrogen jet as fuel of future edges closer to reality

Hydrogen's moment is fast approaching, according to Airbus. Talked about as the fuel of the future for years, chief executive Guillaume Faury says the planemaker is ready to start building a hydrogen-powered commercial airliner before the end of the decade.

Europe's aerospace champion is increasingly confident that 2035 is a "fair and realistic perspective" for a hydrogen plane to enter service, despite scepticism among other industry leaders about how quickly the gas can make an impact on aviation emissions.