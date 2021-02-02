AI sans ethics can endanger everyone

Legislative framework on the use of artificial intelligence needs to balance public interest and innovation

Yaacob Ibrahim and Chong Yoke Sin For The Straits Times
People having their faces scanned at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in 2019. As artificial intelligence (AI) is used to amplify human capabilities, the protection of humans' interests, including our well-being and safety, should be primary considerations in the design, development and deployment of AI, say the writers.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
It was around this time a year ago that Singapore launched the second edition of the "Model Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Framework" in Davos; the first edition was launched in January 2019. The Model Framework included case studies and practical measures to guide companies in the implementation of AI.

A year is a long period in high-tech. AI is becoming more ubiquitous and can be found in everyday home appliances and smart devices. AI algorithms are now being used in finance, insurance claims, credit approval processes, transportation, healthcare and human resources management.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 02, 2021, with the headline 'AI sans ethics can endanger everyone'.
