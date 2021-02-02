AI sans ethics can endanger everyone

It was around this time a year ago that Singapore launched the second edition of the "Model Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Framework" in Davos; the first edition was launched in January 2019. The Model Framework included case studies and practical measures to guide companies in the implementation of AI.

A year is a long period in high-tech. AI is becoming more ubiquitous and can be found in everyday home appliances and smart devices. AI algorithms are now being used in finance, insurance claims, credit approval processes, transportation, healthcare and human resources management.