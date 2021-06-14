AI can generate fake reports to fool the experts

If you use such social media platforms as Facebook and Twitter, you may have come across posts flagged with warnings about misinformation. So far, most misinformation - flagged and unflagged - has been aimed at the general public. Imagine the possibility of misinformation - information that is false or misleading - in scientific and technical fields like cyber security, public safety and medicine.

There is growing concern about misinformation spreading in these critical fields as a result of common biases and practices in publishing scientific literature, even in peer-reviewed research papers.