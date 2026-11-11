AI backlash: For Americans, it’s not just about the economy
The resistance to data centres in Michigan, where the writer lives, offers a glimpse of wider concerns.
On June 1, 2026, Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the ground-breaking for a data centre some 30km from my house, with the chief executives of Related Digital, Oracle and OpenAI.
Related Digital, part of The Related Company founded and majority-owned by Stephen M. Ross, a University of Michigan alumnus and benefactor of the business school where I worked, is a major data centre developer.