AI backlash: For Americans, it’s not just about the economy

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The resistance to data centres in Michigan, where the writer lives, offers a glimpse of wider concerns.

A demonstrator with a “Water is Life” sign during a protest against “The Barn” data centre, developed by Related Digital for Oracle and OpenAI, in Michigan on July 30.

On June 1, 2026, Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the ground-breaking for a data centre some 30km from my house, with the chief executives of Related Digital, Oracle and OpenAI.

Related Digital, part of The Related Company founded and majority-owned by Stephen M. Ross, a University of Michigan alumnus and benefactor of the business school where I worked, is a major data centre developer.