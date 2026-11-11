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AI backlash: For Americans, it’s not just about the economy

The resistance to data centres in Michigan, where the writer lives, offers a glimpse of wider concerns.

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A demonstrator holds a “Water is Life” sign during protest against “The Barn” data center, developed by Related Digital for Oracle and OpenAI, in Michigan on July 30.

A demonstrator with a “Water is Life” sign during a protest against “The Barn” data centre, developed by Related Digital for Oracle and OpenAI, in Michigan on July 30.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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Linda Lim

On June 1, 2026, Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the ground-breaking for a data centre some 30km from my house, with the chief executives of Related Digital, Oracle and OpenAI.

Related Digital, part of The Related Company founded and majority-owned by Stephen M. Ross, a University of Michigan alumnus and benefactor of the business school where I worked, is a major data centre developer. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.