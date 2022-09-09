AI as artist: Applause, yes - but sorry, no copyright

The art world has been thrown into a tizzy by the apparent invasion of artificial intelligence (AI) into its hallowed realms. News that the top prize for emerging digital artists at the Colorado State Fair went to a work created by an AI program, Midjourney, set off a backlash from artists who saw this as cheating.

Today, rapid advancements in AI capabilities to create art continue to redefine the human role in the creative process. Most of these works of art rely heavily on the underlying algorithm and creative input of the programmers; the computers are akin to paintbrushes or chisels - they are tools used in the creation of the artworks.