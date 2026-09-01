AI adoption is just half the battle. Is it improving workers’ capabilities?

The real test is whether AI helps to grow the judgment, expertise and confidence needed for more complex work.

Over-reliance on AI could make it harder for us to solve increasingly complex problems, says the writer.

An adult educator I recently spoke to described how artificial intelligence generated an entire lesson plan in minutes, yet she still had to rewrite much of it to make it relatable to her mid-career learners.

Some may argue that all she needed to do was refine the plan with further prompts. Yet, effective prompting itself requires professional judgment, drawing on an educator’s understanding of learners’ lived experiences, workplace challenges and subtle needs to shape the AI’s output.