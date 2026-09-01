Straitstimes.com header logo

AI adoption is just half the battle. Is it improving workers’ capabilities?

The real test is whether AI helps to grow the judgment, expertise and confidence needed for more complex work.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Over-reliance on AI could make it harder for us to solve increasingly complex problems, says the writer.

Over-reliance on AI could make it harder for us to solve increasingly complex problems, says the writer.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Chen Zan

An adult educator I recently spoke to described how artificial intelligence generated an entire lesson plan in minutes, yet she still had to rewrite much of it to make it relatable to her mid-career learners.

Some may argue that all she needed to do was refine the plan with further prompts. Yet, effective prompting itself requires professional judgment, drawing on an educator’s understanding of learners’ lived experiences, workplace challenges and subtle needs to shape the AI’s output. 

See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

Productivity

Adult learning

Living with AI

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.