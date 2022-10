China's celebrity influencers Viya and Li Jiaqi - alias Austin Li the "lipstick king" - used to attract millions of shoppers to e-commerce platforms, but scandals and the influencers' subsequent disappearances exposed the risks of crossing the Communist Party of China.

Enter the virtual idols. Computer-generated avatars are considered a safer option by companies as Beijing cracks down on human celebrities thought to be politically outspoken or to have questionable morals.