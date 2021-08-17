After the fall: 3 lessons from Afghanistan's state failure

The Taleban's return to power points to the limits of projecting power into another's territory. It will escalate demands on the United States to reassure friends and deter potential foes.

Patrick M. Cronin For The Straits Times In Washington
Stranded Afghan nationals at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman yesterday, on their way back to Afghanistan. America's war in the country is concluding with the Taleban's leaders back in control in Kabul, 20 years after they wer
Stranded Afghan nationals at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman yesterday, on their way back to Afghanistan. America's war in the country is concluding with the Taleban's leaders back in control in Kabul, 20 years after they were removed by the US military. However, the writer says that a silver lining on the dark cloud hovering over that war is recognising that power imposed from afar ultimately fails. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As the third-ranking official at the US Agency for International Development (USAid) during the George W. Bush administration, I flew to Singapore on Sept 11, 2001. I found travellers huddled under television monitors at Changi Airport, staring up at images of the World Trade Center being struck by commercial aircraft and collapsing.

Across the Pacific Ocean, I deeply felt the fear and anger of my family, colleagues and fellow Americans. Violent attacks on innocent civilians in our homeland would demand a harsh response. The next day, then President George W. Bush declared a war on terror. The Taleban's resolve to harbour the Al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for the attacks meant that America would soon be at war in Afghanistan.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 17, 2021, with the headline 'After the fall: 3 lessons from Afghanistan's state failure'. Subscribe
Topics: 