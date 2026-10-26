After stunning victory, Lula will face a deep hangover
The veteran leader will be challenged by battles with Congress and high debt levels after a rightward shift of centre of political gravity.
Geoff Dyer
In nearly five decades in Brazilian public life, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory in Oct 25’s election is his greatest political triumph. However, the fourth term as president he has now secured is also likely to be his most difficult.
By beating Flavio Bolsonaro in a run-off, Lula has cemented his position as one of the great political campaigners of recent times.