After stunning victory, Lula will face a deep hangover

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The veteran leader will be challenged by battles with Congress and high debt levels after a rightward shift of centre of political gravity.

Lula has not only won re-election in such a climate, but is also the first candidate to win in Brazil after losing the first round of voting since elections were restored in 1989.

In nearly five decades in Brazilian public life, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory in Oct 25’s election is his greatest political triumph. However, the fourth term as president he has now secured is also likely to be his most difficult.

By beating Flavio Bolsonaro in a run-off, Lula has cemented his position as one of the great political campaigners of recent times.