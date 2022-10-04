After Liu He, who will be China's next economic czar?

In April 2019 the Americans thought they were close to ending their trade war with China. They had a draft agreement that would oblige China to strengthen its intellectual property rights and buy more American crops, among other things. And they had confidence in their negotiating partner, Liu He, China's "special envoy".

Fluent in English, educated at Harvard and committed to reform, he was "frankly, one of the most respected men anywhere in the world", according to Donald Trump, then America's President.