After India's Covid-19 disaster, global vaccine output needs a boost

The disaster unfolding in India as Covid-19 rips through the country in a deadly second wave has potentially huge implications for the world. While India is the worst-hit country at the moment, others across several continents are also grappling with fresh waves of the pandemic amid new mutations of the coronavirus.

With exports of vaccines from India, the world's largest exporter, having all but dried up - it is importing vaccines now - the timeline for achieving herd immunity in many developing countries which depend on India for their vaccine supply has been pushed back.