After Afghanistan, China and Russia will test Biden
The White House may have to handle crises over Taiwan and Ukraine at the same time
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - "America is back," proclaimed Mr Joe Biden a few weeks ago. But in Afghanistan, America is out. The US President has just announced the withdrawal of all remaining American troops from the country. A 20-year war will end on the symbolic date of Sept 11, 2021.
The watching world will wonder if a gap is emerging between White House rhetoric about re-engagement with the world and a reality of continuing retreat.