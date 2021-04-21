After Afghanistan, China and Russia will test Biden

The White House may have to handle crises over Taiwan and Ukraine at the same time

Gideon Rachman
A Ukrainian soldier in a trench on the front line against Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region last week.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - "America is back," proclaimed Mr Joe Biden a few weeks ago. But in Afghanistan, America is out. The US President has just announced the withdrawal of all remaining American troops from the country. A 20-year war will end on the symbolic date of Sept 11, 2021.

The watching world will wonder if a gap is emerging between White House rhetoric about re-engagement with the world and a reality of continuing retreat.

