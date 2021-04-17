Afghanistan - the end of one war, the start of another?

The appeal to history was deliberate: United States President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of his country's troops from Afghanistan in the same White House room in which then President George W. Bush announced the start of the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

So was Mr Biden's choice of the final date by which all US soldiers must be out of the country: Sept 11, which this year marks exactly two decades since Al-Qaeda launched four coordinated terrorist attacks on the US that left more than 2,900 people dead.