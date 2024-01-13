Advice from an ex-gym bro who used to hyper-diet

I am a former gym bro. I used to be obsessed with putting on muscle and managing my diet to supplement the heavy lifting I did at the gym. I would meticulously track the macronutrients for every bit of food I consumed throughout the day.

When I looked at a plate of food, all I saw was the number of grams of protein it represented. I even went to the extent of staying up at night waiting for my dinner to digest so that I could stuff myself with high-protein, low-carb bread to hit my daily protein quota. If I failed to do that, I would berate myself and refuse to sleep.