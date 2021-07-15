Advice for artists whose parents want them to be engineers

How to follow your heart even when it disappoints your parents.

Viet Thanh Nguyen
Writer Viet Thanh Nguyen has this advice for young people whose parents' definition of happiness makes their happiness impossible: Pursue your dreams, but prepare a backup plan. The writer pursued academia for his day job in the hope that he could ca
Writer Viet Thanh Nguyen has this advice for young people whose parents' definition of happiness makes their happiness impossible: Pursue your dreams, but prepare a backup plan. The writer pursued academia for his day job in the hope that he could call himself a writer one day.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When I give lectures on college campuses, the most difficult question I am asked is this: "I want to pursue my dream, but my parents want me to do something different. What should I do?"

I can relate. What would have made me happy as a young person was to be a writer and study literature. What would have made my parents happy was for me to become a doctor like my brother, who went to Harvard and Stanford.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2021, with the headline 'Advice for artists whose parents want them to be engineers'. Subscribe
Topics: 