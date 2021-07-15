For Subscribers
Advice for artists whose parents want them to be engineers
How to follow your heart even when it disappoints your parents.
When I give lectures on college campuses, the most difficult question I am asked is this: "I want to pursue my dream, but my parents want me to do something different. What should I do?"
I can relate. What would have made me happy as a young person was to be a writer and study literature. What would have made my parents happy was for me to become a doctor like my brother, who went to Harvard and Stanford.