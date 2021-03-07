For Subscribers
Adapting to the new normal means working fast and slow
As the pandemic continues into its second year, adjusting to the changes has required new ways of survival
When the pandemic required us to work from home, I was taken by surprise. But then I reminded myself that each decade of my work life had required some sort of adjustment.
Every move across various countries forced me to adapt to the job, the people and their expectations. This new normal, however, was not precipitated by a personal change, but a global one.