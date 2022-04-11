About The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme

For 12 Mondays between March 21 and Aug 8, this paper's journalists will address burning questions and offer Singaporean perspectives on complex issues in the Opinion section.

The primer articles are part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme, which aims to promote an understanding of local and global issues among preuniversity students.

The primers will broach contemporary topics, such as competition and collaboration in healthcare, and economic growth in South-east Asia.

Other upcoming issues to be discussed include developments in the space industry and the relationship between food and culture.

Each primer topic will give a local perspective to help students draw links to the issues' implications for Singaporeans.

This programme is jointly organised by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.