About The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme

For 12 Mondays between March 21 and Aug 8, this paper's journalists have been addressing burning questions and offering Singaporean perspectives on complex issues in the Opinion section. This primer is the last in this year's series.

The primer articles are part of The Straits Times-Ministry of Education News Outreach Programme, which aims to promote an understanding of local and global issues among preuniversity students.

The primers broached contemporary topics, such as competition and collaboration in healthcare, and economic growth in South-east Asia.

Other issues in the series included the hype surrounding the metaverse, and Singapore's future as a global city in a "deglobalising" world.

Each primer topic gives a local perspective to help students draw links to the issues' implications for Singaporeans.

This programme is jointly organised by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.