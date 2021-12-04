For Subscribers
Abortion: The voice of the ambivalent majority
As the armies of certitude dominate debate and politics, the rest, hampered by ambivalence, hang back. Majorities no longer rule, polarised minorities do.
If you want to know why America's politics are so awful, consider its public debates about abortion earlier this week.
People are sensing where the Supreme Court seems to be heading on Roe versus Wade. But as US politics have grown coarser and more combative, a lot of conservatives are not even acknowledging the problems that have made this issue so hard.