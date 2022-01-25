Global Affairs

A year on, why Biden is doing badly in the polls

Covid-19 is only a partial answer. There is also the fundamental question of voter expectations.

Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Passing judgment on the political record of a United States president after he has completed just his first year in office is inherently unfair; quite apart from the fact that all beginnings are difficult, the president still has three full years to learn from past errors, adjust and consolidate his reputation.

However, the US political system relies on such snap judgments. A president's performance during his first year has a direct bearing on the mid-term congressional elections that follow 10 months later. So, the one-year benchmark is not just some arbitrary reference point invented by journalists; in the US, it carries direct and very explicit political consequences.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2022, with the headline A year on, why Biden is doing badly in the polls. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top