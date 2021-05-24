A wary Sino-US dance around the Myanmar morass

On May 12, shortly after Myanmar marked 100 days after the military coup, US officials tweeted that its Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Atul Keshap had held talks with Dr Sasa, the minister of international cooperation in Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) opposing the junta.

Beijing made no particular comment on the milestone of the putsch, the fallout of which still roils Myanmar. Instead, the Chinese Embassy in Yangon on May 13 described on Facebook how collaboration between Chinese and Myanmar universities to breed elite rice varieties had been a "complete success".