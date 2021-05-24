Power Play

A wary Sino-US dance around the Myanmar morass

While Washington and Beijing are geopolitical rivals, both are resisting the urge to intervene more given the complex domestic factors at play. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Indochina Bureau Chief
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On May 12, shortly after Myanmar marked 100 days after the military coup, US officials tweeted that its Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Atul Keshap had held talks with Dr Sasa, the minister of international cooperation in Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) opposing the junta.

Beijing made no particular comment on the milestone of the putsch, the fallout of which still roils Myanmar. Instead, the Chinese Embassy in Yangon on May 13 described on Facebook how collaboration between Chinese and Myanmar universities to breed elite rice varieties had been a "complete success".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 24, 2021, with the headline 'A wary Sino-US dance around the Myanmar morass'. Subscribe
Topics: 