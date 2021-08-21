A warm welcome to Kamala Harris

Singapore highly values America’s role in the region. But there are concerns that need to be aired.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ upcoming visit to Singapore conveys the message that Asean and countries of this region are important to the US, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
  Published
    2 hours ago
The Vice-President of the United States, Ms Kamala Harris, will visit Singapore from tomorrow to Tuesday. The people of Singapore warmly welcome her visit for three reasons.

The first reason is that she is the first woman elected to that office. This is very significant to Singapore because we have designated this year as the Year of Celebrating SG Women. She is an inspiration to the women of Singapore.

Topics: 