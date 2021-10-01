For Subscribers
A wake-up call for Asean, EU to strengthen strategic ties
Aukus is a sign that the two regional blocs should and can do more together as geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific.
The European Union (EU) presented its Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on Sept 16, a day after the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced their trilateral Aukus security alliance.
The media was abuzz with Aukus, a pact seen as directed against China, and hence scant attention was given to what was one of the EU's most comprehensive and clear outline of what it hoped to achieve in the Indo-Pacific region.