A university place for every Singaporean who can benefit from degree education

Even as the yearly university admission exercise for about 17,000 degree places is ongoing, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has announced that his ministry will study the matter of whether there is a need to open up more university places.

While presenting the Ministry of Education's (MOE) budget for the year on March 7, he said that as Singapore transforms its economy and creates more jobs for degree holders, the Government will look at whether it should go beyond the current university cohort participation rate (CPR) of 50 per cent.