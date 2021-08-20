A tribute to four Malaysians

How should young Singaporeans and Malaysians relate to one another? Professor Tommy Koh looks at the issue. Here is the edited text of his speech to the Malaysian alumni of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy yesterday.

Then Secretary-General at Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak shaking hands with Singapore’s Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh after the signing of the settlement agreement on the land reclamation activities around the Strait of Johor in 2005.PHOTO: ST FILE
I am a contrarian. I observe that Malaysians and Singaporeans like to criticise each other. They seldom praise each other.

I want to be the first Singaporean official to praise not one but four Malaysians. They are:

