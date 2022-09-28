World News Day

A town, a massacre, a decade of silence

Marcela Delgado and Hector Dario Valenzuela El Sol de la Laguna, Mexico
Updated
Published
4 min ago

ALLENDE, Coahuila - Only abandoned and destroyed farms and the self-imposed silence of the inhabitants of Allende remain after the massacre perpetrated in this city in northern Mexico over a decade ago by drug cartel Los Zetas, in revenge against a snitch.

In one raid, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized more than US$800,000 (S$1.1 million) in cash that was hidden in a tank of a vehicle driven by one of the cartel members, who identified his boss as Jose Vazquez Jr., alias El Diablo.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 28, 2022, with the headline A town, a massacre, a decade of silence. Subscribe

