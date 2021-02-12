For Subscribers
Home Ground
A time to celebrate family in a more inclusive manner
During this festive season centred around the family, it is a good time to reflect on what family means and realise that it extends beyond your blood relations.
A year ago this time, my family members and I were in Japan, enjoying a snow-laden, onsen-filled gourmet tour of Kyushu.
The "virus from Wuhan" was just beginning to dominate news headlines but the drumbeat of anxiety was far away. From Singapore came reports of steps taken to pre-emptively deal with the virus. Singapore friends said masks were getting hard to come by and asked us to stock up.
