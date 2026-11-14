The most meaningful thank-you note came from a patient’s saddened daughter

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As an oncologist, the writer finds meaning and purpose in building relationships with patients and their families, even in the midst of loss.

Although we cannot always change the outcome for our patients, we can make the journey easier, says the writer.

As oncologists, we receive messages of thanks from patients and their families at different points in their cancer journey, and for many different reasons.

But one of the most meaningful messages I have received came from a patient’s daughter, about a month after her father died.