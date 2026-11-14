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The most meaningful thank-you note came from a patient’s saddened daughter

As an oncologist, the writer finds meaning and purpose in building relationships with patients and their families, even in the midst of loss.

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Although we cannot always change the outcome for our patients, we can make the journey easier, says the writer.

Although we cannot always change the outcome for our patients, we can make the journey easier, says the writer.

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Tan Hon Lyn

As oncologists, we receive messages of thanks from patients and their families at different points in their cancer journey, and for many different reasons. 

But one of the most meaningful messages I have received came from a patient’s daughter, about a month after her father died. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.