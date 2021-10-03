A S'porean story on the road less travelled

Ms Noeleen Heyzer, the highest-ranking Singaporean at the United Nations until her retirement in 2015, was largely unknown in her own country.

I vaguely remember reading the news about her appointment as the UN Under-Secretary-General in charge of the Economic Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) in 2007, the first woman to head it, and the first person outside of North America to oversee the UN Development Fund for Women.