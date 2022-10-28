A question of trust

Recently, financial services manager Elijah Lee helped a client take up a $100,000 annuity. It offers a yield (including a non-guaranteed portion) of about 3.6 per cent per annum, which works out to $3,600 a year or $300 a month for life. The interesting aspect of this transaction was that it was not taken out on the client’s life but on her son’s life.

Mr Lee, who is with independent financial advisory firm Phillip Securities said: “Her view is that she’s not spoiling her son – because she’s not leaving him a lump sum of money but an income stream. If her son is short of cash, he gets this monthly sum to supplement his pay cheque. When she’s not around any longer, she feels assured that her son is getting an income every month.”