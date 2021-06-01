A question of loyalty and race - America's Nisei soldiers

Imagine being forced from your home by the government, being imprisoned in a detention camp under armed guard and behind barbed wire - and then being required to join the military to fight for the nation that had locked up you and your family.

That's what happened in a little-known chapter of US history, in which many of those men went on to become American military heroes, some making the ultimate sacrifice. These soldiers, along with all other Japanese Americans who served in the US armed forces during World War II, are being honoured with a new US Postal Service stamp on June 3.