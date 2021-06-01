A question of loyalty and race - America's Nisei soldiers

On June 3, the US will issue a stamp in honour of Japanese-Americans who were interned, fought as Allied soldiers in World War II, only to face racial prejudice at home.

Susan H. Kamei
Two colour guards and colour bearers of the Japanese American 442nd Regimental Combat Team standing at attention while their citations were read on Nov 12, 1944. They were standing on ground in the Bruyeres area, France, where many of their comrades died.PHOTO: US ARMY SIGNAL CORPS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Imagine being forced from your home by the government, being imprisoned in a detention camp under armed guard and behind barbed wire - and then being required to join the military to fight for the nation that had locked up you and your family.

That's what happened in a little-known chapter of US history, in which many of those men went on to become American military heroes, some making the ultimate sacrifice. These soldiers, along with all other Japanese Americans who served in the US armed forces during World War II, are being honoured with a new US Postal Service stamp on June 3.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2021, with the headline 'A question of loyalty and race - America's Nisei soldiers'. Subscribe
