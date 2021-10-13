A Pandora's Box of hidden assets

It's no surprise that the world's super-rich buy palatial mansions, Picassos, luxury yachts and private jets. What is more interesting though is that many of them hide these assets in shell companies that make it difficult to know who the true owners are.

The so-called Pandora Papers, released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Oct 3, uncover more of these financial shenanigans and their perpetrators.