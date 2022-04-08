A new lease on life for China-India relations?

With the world focused on the war in Ukraine, China has been busy engaging in diplomacy with neighbouring countries, especially in South Asia. During the last 10 days of March, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Nepal; attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation; and hosted a series of international conferences on Afghanistan.

Mr Wang's trip to India is particularly noteworthy. Memories of bloodshed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where Chinese and Indian soldiers clashed in mid-2020, killing dozens, are still fresh. Given this, the high-profile visit by Mr Wang inevitably leads many to wonder: Does China have ulterior motives in engaging with India, or are China-India relations, once believed broken beyond repair, getting a new lease on life?