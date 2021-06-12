A new fork in the road for the DAP

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) is the biggest party in the Malaysian Parliament today. This is a curious anomaly, given the prevailing narrative of Malay dominance that defines Malaysian politics.

But it is another anomaly that appears to impact the party more profoundly: the DAP is a Chinese-dominated political party (about 70 per cent of its membership is Malaysian Chinese) that propounds a multi-ethnic agenda predicated on racial diversity and inclusion, yet it is often associated with narrow Chinese interests.