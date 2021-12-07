For Subscribers
A new era for Chinese news media in S'pore
Even as Lianhe Zaobao embraces change, it will stay true to its mission and strive for quality journalism as the flagship Chinese-language newspaper here, say its editors.
Today, as you drink your coffee while flipping through Lianhe Zaobao or swiping on your tablet to read the news, Singapore's newspaper industry has entered a new era.
On Dec 1, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the publisher of newspapers in the four major languages in Singapore, transferred its media business to SPH Media Trust, a company limited by guarantee (CLG). The new entity will continue to provide news and information to readers and audiences on its various platforms.