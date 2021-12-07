A new era for Chinese news media in S'pore

Today, as you drink your coffee while flipping through Lianhe Zaobao or swiping on your tablet to read the news, Singapore's newspaper industry has entered a new era.

On Dec 1, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the publisher of newspapers in the four major languages in Singapore, transferred its media business to SPH Media Trust, a company limited by guarantee (CLG). The new entity will continue to provide news and information to readers and audiences on its various platforms.