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A meeting a day keeps the robots away

Predictions that white-collar work will soon be automated reveal an underappreciation of what other people’s jobs entail.

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A Norwegian study has concluded that meetings were like broccoli: “widely disliked, but probably good for us anyway”.

A Norwegian study has concluded that meetings were like broccoli: “widely disliked, but probably good for us anyway”.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Sarah O'Connor

It is not often that someone makes a prediction that strikes you as profoundly incorrect yet also quite useful.

But so it was when Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman told the Financial Times in February that “white-collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person – most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.