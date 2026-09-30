A meeting a day keeps the robots away

Predictions that white-collar work will soon be automated reveal an underappreciation of what other people’s jobs entail.

A Norwegian study has concluded that meetings were like broccoli: “widely disliked, but probably good for us anyway”.

It is not often that someone makes a prediction that strikes you as profoundly incorrect yet also quite useful.

But so it was when Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman told the Financial Times in February that “white-collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person – most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months”.