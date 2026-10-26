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A massive new attack on Iran could be Trump’s ultimate betrayal of Gulf allies

An escalation is on the cards after Nov 3 US mid-terms, and West Asia may pay a heavy price.

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Smoke and flames rise from Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport, after it was attacked by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

Smoke and flames rising from Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport on Oct 8, after it was attacked by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, that followed up with another attack on the airport on Oct 10.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Ravi Velloor

On Oct 21 and 22, dozens of Israeli fighter jets flew over Iraqi and Syrian airspace to approach Iran, peeling away just shy of Iranian airspace. Consistent with actions that resemble an air strike, it was the military equivalent of a knock on Iran’s door.

Meanwhile, the US has asked most of its military families that remain in the Gulf region to go home. A third US aircraft carrier group will soon join the two currently stationed in the north-western Arabian sea. Thousands of marines and other troops heading towards the region suggest that the US is retaining the option to put boots on the Iranian ground, something it has hesitated to do thus far.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.