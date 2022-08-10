A lot of swot - good or not?

A A recent report in the Singapore Business Review highlighted research showing that Singapore was the most overworked country in the Asia-Pacific region. Employees in Singapore clocked up an average of 45 work hours a week.

Does the phenomenon of long "work" hours extend to the education system? I studied data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), an international study across multiple countries around the world once every three years. It assesses the skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science.