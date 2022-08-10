Ask NUS economists

A lot of swot - good or not?

Kelvin Seah Kah Cheng For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A A recent report in the Singapore Business Review highlighted research showing that Singapore was the most overworked country in the Asia-Pacific region. Employees in Singapore clocked up an average of 45 work hours a week.

Does the phenomenon of long "work" hours extend to the education system? I studied data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), an international study across multiple countries around the world once every three years. It assesses the skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2022, with the headline A lot of swot - good or not?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top